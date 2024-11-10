Trade Union Congress (TUC) in Oyo State has lauded Governor Seyi Makinde for approving N80,000 as minimum wage for workers in the state.

It would be recalled that the state government had announced its readiness to pay a sum of N80,000 as the minimum wage.

Reacting to the approval, the Oyo State TUC chairman, Comrade Bosun Olabiyi, said Makinde had demonstrated that he is a welfarist to the core.

Olabiyi stressed that Makinde is an empathetic person who knows where shoes pinch the people of the state.

Olabiyi said: “Engineer Seyi Makinde is a proactive governor who already knows what workers want. He is a workers-loving leader.

“Governor Seyi Makinde approving N80,000 as the minimum wage for Oyo State workers voluntarily shows he is a welfarist who always feels the impulse of the people.”

The TUC chairman expressed delight for the gesture, saying the state could be judged as the highest paying state in Nigeria in monetary value.

“TUC Oyo State is elated by the development and we believe the remaining negotiations on the consequential adjustment will make Oyo workers to rejoice.

“With an 80,000 minimum wage approved in Oyo State, the state can be adjudged to be the highest paying state in Nigeria if we consider the value of money across the states,” he said.