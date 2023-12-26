The State Executive Secretary of the Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board, Imam Abdurrahman Ibrahim Idris, has said that Bauchi has sold 1,700 seats for the 2024 Hajj pilgrimage out of the 3,364 slots allocated to the state by the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON).

This was contained in a press statement issued by Muhammad Sani Yunusa, the information officer of the Bauchi Pilgrims Board, on Tuesday.

Abdurrahman attributed the feat to the contribution and support of traditional rulers and caretaker chairmen of local government councils during the just concluded first leg of the state-wide mobilisation and enlightenment of intending pilgrims on new Hajj policies by officials of the board.

The board executive secretary noted that Saudi Arabia’s new policies on 2024 Hajj activities have compelled countries vying for the Hajj pilgrimage to make an early start and prepare for the annual exercise.

Abdurrahman disclosed that NAHCON has fixed N4.5 million as the 2024 Hajj deposit and gave a December 2023 deadline for expeditious remittance of a reasonable percentage of funds by all states in the Nigerian federation to secure the Hajj slots allocated to them.

According to the Executive Secretary, his board has hitherto fixed December 2023 this year as the deadline for making the 2024 Hajj deposit, pending further announcement from NAHCON.

Abdurrahman therefore urged the prospective depositors for the annual pilgrimage to make good use of the grace period to either top up their deposits or make fresh deposits.