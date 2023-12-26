Prophet John Oluwadare, General Superintendent of Christ Redemption Bible Church in Lagos, offered Nigerians a hopeful message for 2024, predicting “new glory” and brighter times for the nation.

This encouraging outlook was shared during a Christmas event where Prophet Oluwadare hosted and generously distributed food items to over 300 widows.

The event, coinciding with the church’s annual prayer conference, served as a reminder of the importance of compassion and generosity, particularly during the festive season.

In his address, Prophet Oluwadare commended the Nigerian government’s efforts to address public concerns through various initiatives. However, he also expressed concern about the ongoing economic hardship and urged responsible leadership, calling for transparency and effective management of resources.

Specifically, Prophet Oluwadare praised Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno for his exemplary leadership and dedication to serving his people. He encouraged other governors to follow suit and prioritize the well-being of their communities, particularly during challenging times.

Drawing inspiration from the spirit of Christmas and the birth of Jesus Christ, Prophet Oluwadare emphasized the church’s responsibility to care for the less fortunate, especially widows. He highlighted Christ Redemption Bible Church’s longstanding commitment to supporting vulnerable communities, pointing to over 20 years of consistent outreach efforts.

While acknowledging the challenging economic climate, Prophet Oluwadare emphasized the power of prayer and urged Nigerians to pray for their leaders instead of solely focusing on criticism. He believes that collective prayer and positive support can contribute to finding solutions and navigating the nation’s current difficulties.

Joining Prophet Oluwadare in distributing food to the widows, his wife, Mrs. Martha Oluwadare, also appealed to President Bola Tinubu and his wife, Mrs. Oluremi Tinubu, to extend their support to widows across Nigeria.

She acknowledged the resilience of Nigerian women but expressed concern about the hardships they face, particularly those who have lost loved ones or faced significant life challenges.

“The church cannot close doors of good tidings. Majority of these women need some form of help and this little could only come from the church.

“Contrary to the large number which the church normally provides for annually, the ministry could only cater for few this year, due to the economic situation in the country,” she said. (NAN)