FIBA Africa has conducted the draw for the 2025 Afrobasket qualifier in which 20 teams were drawn into 5 groups of 4 teams.

Nigeria’s D’Tigers were placed in group B of the draw and they will compete against Cape Verde, Uganda, and Z1+Z2.

Group A consists of South Sudan, Mali, DR Congo Z6+MRI+COM, Senegal, Cameroon, Rwanda, and Z3+Z4 are the teams in group C.

Group D has Egypt, CIV, CAF, and Z5+ MAD + Dji, and Group E houses Tunisia, Angola, Guinea, and Kenya.

Group B had D’Tigers will play their qualifier in February 2024 as Group E and D while Group A and C will play in November 2024