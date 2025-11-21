The Kogi State Scholarship Board (KSSB) has presented data of 23,828 completed applications for the State Students Bursary Award 2025 to the appointed independent consultant for verification.

The Executive Chairman of KSSB, Mr Afolabi Joseph‑Raji, in a statement made available to Journalists on Friday in Lokoja, said the Board presented the data of 23,828 students comprising 23,609 undergraduates and 219 Law School students.

These, he said were students whose applications were validly forwarded to the State-appointed Independent Consultant – Fast Mita Nigeria for verification.

Joseph‑Raji noted that the Board received a total of 42,743 applications through its Bursary Management Portal at the end of the online registration exercise, out of which 23,828 were validly completed applications.

He stated that the development aligns with Governor Usman Ododo’s commitment to accountability and transparency in governance.

The executive chairman urged the Consultant to conduct the verification diligently and swiftly within the allotted four‑week timeline.

This, he said would ensure timely payment of bursary allowances and scholarship support to deserving Kogi students.

Joseph‑Raji reaffirmed the Board’s commitment to maintaining transparency and accountability throughout the bursary award process.

He assured that the firm would live up to expectations by conducting an accurate verification exercise, free from interference.