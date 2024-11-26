Ghana’s Black Galaxies head coach, Mas-Ud Didi Dramani has unveiled a 32-man squad for his side’s 2025 Africa Cup of Nations Championship (CHAN) qualifiers against Nigeria.

According to information on the official website of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), the team will camp at the Ghanaman Soccer Centre of Excellence in Prampram.

The team will also undergo three different phases of camping exercise before the game.

Ghana will host the first leg of the qualifiers on Saturday, December 21, 2024, with the return leg scheduled to be played between December 27-29, 2024.

The overall winners will advance to CHAN 2025 which will be co-hosted by Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania.

The Black Galaxies stopped Nigeria from qualifying for the 2023 edition of the competition.