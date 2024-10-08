The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, Nyesom Wike, has expressed optimism on the speedy completion of bus terminals in the FCT.

Wike made this known on Tuesday during his inspection of Mabushi and Kugbo bus terminal projects in Abuja.

The minister, while speaking at the Mabushi bus terminal, which was flagged off on July 1, 2024, praised the rapid progress made in just three months.

The minister said that the contractor had been given a 15-month timeline to complete the project but expressed confidence that it could be completed ahead of schedule.

“I am so excited about where we are now. By January, he will be able to hand over these project stones,” Wike said.

Wike also noted the high quality of work being carried out, praising the improvements made since the initial flag-off tour. “If you were here when we flagged off the tour, you would know that they’ve done very, very well.”

He said that the FCT Administration would transform the landscape and transportation system of Abuja, which has been lacking in organised transport options for years.

Wike assured that residents of Abuja can expect significant changes in their commuting experience, and that the completed terminals will support a structured transportation system in the FCT.

“We have changed the landscape of the area; we have changed the transportation system,” he reiterated, expressing hope that the residents would welcome the advancements.

On the issue of the Federal Secretariat bus terminal, Wike acknowledged some existing challenges due to underground facilities but assured that the impediments would be resolved.

“We have some problems there, but we can sort it out,” he said, indicating that work would commence earnestly in the near future.

When asked about the installation of bus-stops that provide shelter from the rain for commuters, Wike said, “By the time we finish this, we will not allow buses and taxis to be on the road; everybody has to move to the various terminals.”

Meanwhile, Wike has declined comment on the recent local government elections in Rivers State during the project inspection tour, stating that he was focused on the bus terminal projects for now. He promised to address political issues when the time is right.

With the terminals promising to revamp public transportation, residents await the meaningful changes in the FCT transportation system.