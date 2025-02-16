Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has appointed Hon. Tanimu Tahir as his Special Assistant on Youth Engagement and Strategy.

Tanimu, who hails from Marama town, in Hawul local government area of Borno State was a former Special Assistant on Radio Affairs during Governor Babagana Zulum’s first tenure in the state.

Parts of the letter of the appointment obtained by LEADERSHIP on Sunday in Maiduguri described Tahir as a dynamic and results-driven youth development and strategic communications specialist.

“Tanimu brings over a decade of experience in youth development, civic engagement, campaign strategy, and media relations.

“His appointment signals a renewed focus on ensuring that the aspirations, challenges, and innovative contributions of young Nigerians are not only acknowledged but actively integrated into the national conversation.”

Tahir, in this capacity will spearhead groundbreaking initiatives designed to connect Atiku Abubakar with Nigeria’s vibrant youth population.

“His role will encompass the development of a comprehensive youth mobilisation strategy that leverages cutting-edge digital platforms, grassroots activism, and town hall engagements to foster meaningful dialogue between young citizens and the Atiku 2027 campaign.

“Additionally, Tanimu will lead high-impact public relations efforts aimed at amplifying Atiku Abubakar’s vision for youth-driven national progress,” the letter reads.

It further saddled Tanimu with “crafting compelling narratives, coordinating media outreach, and launching dynamic social media campaigns, and ensuring that the campaign’s messaging resonates with young voters and inspires active participation in shaping the country’s future.”

Beyond communications, Tanimu also expected to collaborate with youth-led organisations, thought leaders, and advocacy groups to build strategic alliances that enhance the campaign’s visibility and impact.

“His leadership will be instrumental in translating youth aspirations into actionable policies that align with Atiku Abubakar’s broader vision for national development, economic revitalization, and social advancement,” the letter disclosed.

Expressing his confidence in the appointment, the former presidential candidate of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in 2023, reaffirmed his dedication to youth empowerment.

“Nigerian youth are the architects of our future, and their engagement is crucial in building a nation that reflects their hopes and ambitions.

“With Tanimu A. Tahir at the helm of our youth engagement strategy, we are reinforcing our commitment to ensuring that young people are not just participants but key stakeholders in our collective journey towards progress,” he said.

Tanimu expressed gratitude to the former vice president for the opportunity and voiced enthusiasm for the task ahead.

He noted that, “Nigerian youth population is brimming with potential, and my mission is to ensure their voices are amplified, their concerns are addressed, and their contributions are recognised as fundamental to shaping a new era of leadership and governance.”

He added that with this appointment, Atiku’s campaign takes a decisive step towards building an energised, youth-driven movement that reflects the aspirations of the next generation.

“As preparations for the 2027 elections intensify, this bold initiative is set to galvanise young Nigerians, drive political momentum, and reinforce Atiku Abubakar’s position as a champion of youth inclusion and national transformation”, he stated.