The Osun State chapter of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), has directed local government workers to stay at home from Monday, 17th February, 2025 following fears of possible breakdown of order over plan by former local government officials to resume office.

LEADERSHIP recalls that the local government chairmen were elected under former governor Adegboyega Oyetola before they were sacked by the incumbent Governor Ademola Adeleke.

A statement signed by the NLC chairman in the state, Comrade Christopher Arapasopo which was made available to newsmen in Osogbo on Sunday, said the union has noticed the political tension in the state, leading to agitations and fear among its members working in the local government areas.

He stressed the need for NLC to protect their members from being caught in the web of political conflict that could degenerate to violence in the local governments.

“The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has noticed the political uproar bringing agitations and fear among our members working within the Local Government Areas across the state.

“The NLC is apolitical, but we won’t allow our members to work in an atmosphere of insecurity.

“We urge all the political parties and their members to abide by the rule of law. We insist on the rule of law to avoid a descent to anarchy.

“In furtherance to this, we hereby direct all our members

working in all the LGAs in Osun State to withdraw their services effective Monday, 17th February, 2025 by 12am (midnight).

“We won’t allow our members to return until their safety at work can be assured and guaranteed, which is their constitutional right,” the statement stated.

The NLC further called on all security agencies in the state to ensure the safety of all lives and properties in the local governments and across the state.

“The NLC Osun State remains committed to defending the rights, welfare, and safety of all its members”.

Recall that the state governor, Senator Adeleke while addressing journalists earlier, called on President Bola Tinubu to call the Minister for Marine and Blue Economy, Alhaji Adegboyega Oyetola to order.

Adeleke alleged that the minister allegedly directed the political functionaries to resume to their offices across the state following the recent verdict of Court of Appeal in Akure, the Ondo State capital.