The Senate has confirmed the nominations of Dr Abdullahi Maikano Saidu as executive chairman of the Fiscal Responsibility Commission (FRC) and 17 others as members of the boards of the FRC and the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC).

The confirmations followed the consideration and adoption of reports presented by the Senate committees on Finance and Judiciary, Human Rights and Legal Matters during plenary on Wednesday.

Presenting the report on the FRC nominees, Lere Oyewunmi, deputy chairman of the Senate Committee on Finance, said the committee examined the nominees’ curricula vitae, educational qualifications and professional experience before recommending them for confirmation.

Oyewunmi, who represented Mohammed Sani Musa, chairman of the committee, said the screening showed that the nominees possessed the requisite experience and qualifications to discharge their responsibilities.

He said the committee was particularly impressed that the chairman and about four members had letters of attestation from their previous places of work confirming their competence and suitability for the appointments.

Oyewunmi described Saidu as an experienced professional in revenue administration, fiscal oversight and governance reform, adding that he had served at the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), where he chaired a sensitive committee.

He said the ICPC had also attested to Saidu’s performance in a letter submitted to the committee.

Oyewunmi also highlighted the experience of other nominees, including Mohammed Aliyu Makama, whom he described as a manager in the legal department of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) who had spent 28 years in the organisation.

He added that Suleiman Gidado was an associate professor, while Amaechi Ugwele served as a special adviser to the Enugu state government.

He also described Olaniyi Idowu Onikola as a financial and investment expert who had served two governors in Osun state over eight years.

Oyewunmi said the committee had no hesitation in recommending the nominees for confirmation.

Senator Simon Lalong, representing Plateau South, seconded the motion, describing the nominees as reputable individuals whose records suggested they would perform well in their assignments.

The senate subsequently dissolved into a committee of the whole to consider the report, which was adopted after a voice vote conducted by Barau Jibrin, deputy senate president, who presided over the plenary.

Barau congratulated the nominees and urged them to discharge their responsibilities in line with the mandate of the commission.

In a separate report, Adeniyi Adegbonmire, chairman of the Senate Committee on Judiciary, Human Rights and Legal Matters, presented the committee’s recommendations on the nominees to the governing council of the NHRC.

Adegbonmire said the Senate had referred the nominations to the committee on April 28, 2026, while the screening exercise took place on Tuesday, October 27.

He said the committee examined the nominees’ curricula vitae and supporting documents and was satisfied with their experience, qualifications, competence and exposure to human rights issues.

The committee consequently recommended their confirmation as chairman and members of the NHRC governing council.

Senator Ekong Samson, representing Akwa Ibom South, seconded the motion, saying members who participated in the screening agreed that the nominees were fit to undertake the responsibility of strengthening human rights protection in Nigeria.

Samson said human rights transcended political party affiliations and geographical boundaries, describing the issue as central to human existence.

He commended President Bola Tinubu for nominating what he described as men and women of substance to serve on the commission.

The NHRC nominees include Dr Salamatu Hussaini Suleiman as chairman, alongside Huwaila Muhammad Ibrahim, Edmund Chinonye Obiagwu, Ogunji Chidozie Kingsley, Oluwakemi Asiawaju-Okenyodo, Professor Adedeji Adekunle, Ayo Adewuyi, Mohammed Adelodun, Eze Anaba, Maupe Ogun-Yusuf and Patience Patrick Udoh as members.

The FRC nominees are Saidu as executive chairman, alongside Mohammed Asma’u Mai-Eka, Mohammed Aliyu Makama, Suleiman Gidado, Louis O. Ndukwe, Amaechi Ugwele and Onikola as members.