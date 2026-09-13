The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kogi East has stepped up its grassroots mobilisation ahead of the 2027 general elections, with Governor Ahmed Usman Ododo rallying party leaders and supporters to close ranks and work for victory across the senatorial district.

The governor’s charge came at the weekend during the thank-you and victory mobilisation tour of the APC Kogi East Senatorial candidate, Chief Dr Joseph Ameh Erico, which ended with a massive homecoming reception at Etutekpe, Okpo, in Olamaboro Local Government Area.

This was coming few days after Governor Ododo inaugurated the, Capt. Idris Wada reconciliation committee to bring together all the waring factions and ensure peace and unity in the part, to ensure a smooth ride for the in the 2027 general election.

In addition, the Independent National Electoral Commission, (INEC) has listed Erico as APC candidate for Kogi East senatorial district alongside other candidates cleared by the electoral body to contest the 2027 national Assembly elections.

The mobilisation train, led by Deputy Governor Comrade Joel Salifu Oyibo, moved through key locations across the three federal constituencies of Kogi East, including Idah, Ejule, Anyigba and Ankpa, before terminating at Erico’s hometown.

The political gathering was attended by APC stakeholders, local government chairmen, commissioners, members of the State House of Assembly, government appointees, party leaders and hundreds of supporters.

The APC’s three House of Representatives candidates in Kogi East, Rt Hon Ibrahim Abdullahi Halims, Hon Paul Gowon Haruna (IJN) and Hon Victor Uchola, were also part of the mobilisation tour.

Representing Governor Ododo at the Etutekpe rally, Deputy Governor Salifu declared that the APC was fully mobilised for the 2027 contest, urging members to put the party’s internal differences behind them and concentrate on securing victory.

He said the uploading of Erico’s name by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had finally settled the issue of who represents the APC in the Kogi East senatorial race.

According to him, the development was a victory for the party, stressing that “there is no victor and no vanquished.”

Salifu, on behalf of the governor, formally presented President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Erico and the three APC House of Representatives candidates to the people, charging party members to unite behind the candidates and take the APC campaign to the grassroots.

He said the party’s victory in 2027 would depend largely on sustained mobilisation at the ward and polling-unit levels.

Earlier, the APC campaign train had paid homage to the Attah Igala, His Royal Majesty Dr Alaji Mathew Opaluwa Ogwuche Akpa, CFR, at Idah, before moving to Ejule, the deputy governor’s hometown, Anyigba and Ankpa.

At each stop, Erico thanked party leaders, delegates, stakeholders and supporters for the confidence reposed in him during the senatorial primary.

Speaking at the homecoming rally, Erico said his emergence was not a personal victory but a mandate to provide effective representation for the people of Kogi East.

He promised to remain accessible and responsive to the electorate, while pledging to make the interests of the senatorial district his priority if elected.

“I want to sincerely thank all of you for the confidence you have reposed in me. I will not betray this trust. I will remain accessible to you and will work tirelessly to ensure that the voice and interests of Kogi East are properly represented at the National Assembly,” he said.

Erico urged APC supporters across the three federal constituencies to immediately take the party’s message to every ward and polling unit, saying victory in 2027 would be achieved through unity, hard work and effective grassroots mobilisation.

He also acknowledged the leadership of President Tinubu, Governor Ododo and Deputy Governor Salifu, calling on all APC stakeholders to work together to deliver the party’s candidates.

Similarly, the APC House of Representatives candidate for Ankpa/Omala/Olamaboro Federal Constituency, Rt Hon Ibrahim Abdullahi Halims, described the homecoming as a strategic mobilisation for the 2027 elections.

Halims urged party members to close ranks and intensify mobilisation across the nine local government areas of Kogi East.

He expressed confidence that the APC would record victory across the senatorial district and Kogi State if members remained united and committed to the party’s campaign.

The rally ended with APC leaders and supporters pledging renewed commitment to the party and its candidates as the race towards the 2027 general elections gathers momentum.