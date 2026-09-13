The Peter Obi Media Office, has said contrary to the claims by the presidency that the candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) for the 2027 general election, Peter Obi, is overhyped and his popularity and high rating are overrated, the former Anambra state governor is ready to occupy the nation’s top seat.

Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu on Information and Strategy, Mr Bayo Onanuga in a post on his X handle, argued that Obi’s supporters appeared to expect him to perform a miracle at the national level, despite what he described as the former Anambra state governor’s lack of governance pedigree.

But reacting in a statement signed Idris Zekeri, the Peter Obi Media Office presented points to back up all the ratings the NDC presidential candidate is currently enjoying in the nation’s political space.

According to the statement, Obi managed a state before seeking to manage a nation as he served as governor of Anambra state from 2006 to 2014, with interruptions arising from the political and legal battles surrounding his tenure and eventually won re-election in 2010, completed his second term, and emerged as the best-performing state governor in his time.

The Media Office also said Obi demonstrated fiscal discipline as Anambra became one of the least-indebted states while he was governor, and his administration accumulated substantial savings and investments.

“His 2023 manifesto records approximately $500 million in investments and savings, including $156 million in dollar-denominated bonds,” the statement said.

It added that Obi showed that, “government could save rather than merely spend.

“This is perhaps one of the clearest contrasts in his political message: leaving substantial financial reserves behind after leaving office. The record presented in his manifesto includes local and foreign currency savings and investments.

“He(Obi) made education a central development investment. His administration returned mission schools to their original owners and established partnerships with them. His manifesto says Anambra subsequently moved from 24th to first position in WAEC/NECO performance for three consecutive years.

“He invested in human capital rather than only physical projects. The record includes scholarships, support for education, healthcare investments and poverty mapping—an approach consistent with the argument that development is ultimately about improving people’s productive capacity.

“He demonstrated healthcare investment. His administration’s reported record includes investment in health institutions and accreditation; the 2023 manifesto states that more than 12 health institutions, including two hospitals, had secured accreditation by the end of his tenure, compared with none at the beginning.

“He attracted international development partnerships. The record includes engagement with organisations such as the World Bank, UNDP, DFID and the European Union, alongside diplomatic engagement with foreign governments. His manifesto also says he was recognised by the Millennium Development Goals Office and UNDP for the implementation of development programmes.

“He used data and planning in governance. His administration introduced poverty mapping and aerial mapping/planning initiatives, and developed the Anambra Integrated Development Strategy (ANIDS) as a framework for coordinated development.

“He demonstrated experience outside politics. Before becoming governor, Obi had a career in business and banking, including senior roles in the financial sector. That gives his presidential case a combination of private-sector, financial-management and public-sector experience.

“He left office with a record that could be examined._

That may ultimately be the strongest argument: Nigerians do not have to assess Peter Obi solely from campaign promises. They can examine what he did with Anambra’s resources when he had executive responsibility.”

The statement however, identified 10 failures of the Tinubu presidency which Nigerians cannot allegedly ignore, including cost-of-living crisis; inflation and declining purchasing power_ — Nigerians have seen their incomes buy substantially less, while wages have struggled to keep pace with prices; Naira instability and fuel-price shock.

Others, according to Obi Media Office, are rising poverty and hardship; weak employment and economic opportunities; unresolved security challenges,

public trust and transparency concerns, perception of political rather than institutional governance and the gap between promises and lived experience.

“The fundamental question is not whether Tinubu inherited a difficult Nigeria. He did. The question is whether, after taking difficult decisions, Nigerians are better off today—and whether the government has convincingly demonstrated that today’s sacrifice is producing tomorrow’s prosperity. Your answer is an obvious capital NO,” the statement added.