Federation of Muslim Women’s Associations in Nigeria (FOMWAN) has called for the release of captives currently held by armed groups, while celebrating the safe return of Dr. Ganiyat Popoola, who was kidnapped 10 months ago.

The national Amirah of FOMWAN, Hajia Idowu Sani, made the statement in Abuja yesterday during a prayer session held in honour of Popoola.

She said many people kidnapped were sometimes brought back dead, and prayed for the release of those still in captivity.

“We pray that Allah touches the hearts of those responsible for these kidnappings, so that peace and security may return to our dear country, Nigeria.

“Like I mentioned previously, Dr. Ganiyat is like a daughter to us, especially since she is the daughter of one of our Amiras in a local government in Oyo State.

“When she was in captivity, we were all filled with sadness and tears. I remember, at that time, when I heard about the kidnapping of the Catholic medical sisters who were also kidnapped around the same period, I made a press statement from Saudi Arabia condemning such acts and stating that we do not want this kind of violence in Nigeria, whether it affects a male or female child,” she said.

Amirah of the FCT chapter, Hajia Fatima Ndako, lamented the large number of people still in captivity.

She called the need for collective action to address these challenges and urged women to take steps that would foster peace in the country.

President of the Islamic Green Tea and member of the National FOMWAN Humanitarian Committee, Bola Usman, stressed the important role of mothers in raising children.

She urged mothers, whether biological or as guardians, to have a responsibility to guide children in emulating virtuous teachings, regardless of whether they are Christian or Muslim.

She further called on parents to instill the teachings of the Prophet in children to help counter terrorism and violence as they grow up.