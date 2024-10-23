The Sokoto State acting coordinator of the National Directorates of Employment (NDE), Lookman Abubakar, has said that the Renewed Hope Employment Initiative will provide vocational, agricultural, and entrepreneurial skills to 2440 unskilled and unemployed persons in Sokoto state.

Lookman disclosed in a statement that the beneficiaries shall include ten from each of the state’s 244 council wards.

According to Lookman, the NDE’s Public Works Sector will engage the beneficiaries in over 30 different skills of their choice.

“This job creation initiative of the NDE promotes the Renewed Hope Agenda and will provide start-up capital, equipment and working tools at the end of the training while other participants will be linked to credit granting institutions to access loans to commence medium or large scale businesses”.

Earlier, the Director General of NDE, Silas Agara, disclosed, “In line with the Spirit of the Renewed Hope Agenda, the National Directorate of Employment has concluded plans to engage 93,731 unskilled and unemployed persons across Nigeria.”

The Sokoto state acting coordinator of NDE, Lookman Abubakar, listed some of the skills to be learned, including leather work, fashion design, hardware and phone repairs, beauty therapy, electrical installation, carpentry, plumbing, tie-and-dye, interior decoration, and hairdressing.

On employment methods, Lookman said interested persons should visit their sites to register online or contact the Sokoto NDE office for relevant assistance and guidance.