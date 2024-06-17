Ad

Operatives of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in Nasarawa State have repelled an attempted attack on its state Command in Lafia by suspected bandits.

The Command’s Public Relations Officer, Jerry Victor, who confirmed the development to LEADERSHIP in Lafia, said the attack occurred in the wee hours of Monday at about 3am.

Victor said the attackers came in their large numbers and attempted to break into the facility.

He explained that operatives of the Command on surveillance noticed the movement and alerted their colleagues and a gun duel ensued.

The spokesman said due to superior firepower of the NSCDC men, the suspected bandits beat a retreat and escaped.

He disclosed that the attack might be connected to a bid to released other suspected bandits who are in detention.

The spokesperson further revealed that five notorious suspects were being detained by the Command for various crimes including two informants in the kidnap of an 82-year-old father of a former Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr Daniel Umaru Lagi.

The victim was killed by his abductors after payment of ransom recently.

The NSCDC’s image maker in the state also noted that the gunmen who came in large numbers with iron rods attempted to break some part of the Command’s fence to gain entry into the facility while some of them took different positions around the building.

He, however, said no casualty was recorded during the gun battle between the attackers and operatives while assuring that calm has since been restored.

Victor added that the Command has in response to the incident, increased surveillance while also fortifying the headquarters with more personnel to forestall any attack in the future.

Our correspondent reports that the rise in kidnap incidents within the state capital has led to imposition of curfew, restricting movement of motorcycles and tricycles recently.