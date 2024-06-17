Ad

The President, Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Archbishop Daniel Okoh, has urged Nigerians to set aside their differences and trust in God’s promise for a better Nigeria.

Okoh said this in a message to the Muslim community in Abuja on Sunday, as they celebrate the Eid-el Kabir festival.

“I celebrate with Muslims all over the world as they celebrate Eid-el Kabir, a festival symbolising sacrifice, obedience, and faith.

“On behalf of the CAN, I extend warm felicitations to our Muslim brothers and sisters.

“I urge all Nigerians to embrace the values of sacrifice, obedience, and faith in our daily lives.

“Let us set aside our differences, heed the call for unity and peace, and trust in God’s promise for a better Nige-ria.

“Our nation is in dire need of God’s mercy, peace, and unity,” he said.

According the cleric, in the face of current challenges, Nigerians should unite in love, forgiveness, and reconciliation.

He prayed for divine intervention in the country’s security, economic, and political struggles.

“As the Muslim Ummah celebrate this festival, let us remember that our nation deeply needs God’s mercy, peace, and unity.

“Let us work together to build a Nigeria where all citizens can thrive, regardless of religion, tribe or creed.

“Our diversity is in strength and togetherness, we can overcome any obstacle,” he stressed.

(NAN)