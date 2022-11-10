The Police Service Commission (PSC), on Thursday, promoted a serving Police officer, CSP Daniel Itse Amah, who rejected a $200,000 bribe, to the rank of Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP).

The Commission also awarded the officer N1million as part of an encouragement for maintaining the integrity of the Police.

Making the announcement at a special meeting of the PSC, the chairman of the Commission, Justice Clara Bata Ogunbiyi, a retired Justice of the Supreme Court, said the police officer represents the integrity and good character of a deserving Police officer.

She also said the reward and special promotion would serve as morale booster for all police officers to keep doing the right thing always.

The PSC said: “On 24th April 2022, a matter was reported to him that a suspect, one Mr. Ali Zaki convinced Bureau De Change Operators that he has $750,000 which he could sell to them at the rate of N430 to give him the equivalent N322,500,000.

“After a bank staff confirmed the availability of the money at the bank to the victim, the transaction took place.

“However, the suspect arranged with armed robbers to track and rob the victims while they were transporting the money.

“When the matter was reported to the Police Division in Kano State where SP Daniel Amah was the DPO, they commenced investigations.

“In the course of the investigation, they traced the principal suspect, Mr Zaki who offered $200,000 to the SP to kill the case, through a bank staff.

“The offer was rejected, the bank staff was promptly arrested which led to the arrest of the suspect.

The $200,000 was recovered and registered as exhibit.

“For this and other acts of integrity, SP Daniel Itse Amah is being conferred with the 2022 Public Service Integrity Awards.”

Recall that the Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission (ICPC) had also honoured CSP Amah with the 2022 Public Service Integrity Award.

ICPC chairman, Professor Bolaji Owasanoye, said CSP Amah (former SP Amah) was given the award because he rejected a $200,000 bribe to “kill a robbery case”.

CSP Daniel Itse Amah is an indigene of Jos East, Plateau State, who joined the Nigerian Police Force as a Cadet Inspector in 2002.

He is currently a serving as a Divisional Police Officer (DPO) in Bompai Police Station in Nasarawa LGA, Kano State.