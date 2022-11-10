The government of Switzerland has joined other countries to provide succor to Nigerian flood victims by making a commitment of 750,000 Swiss Francs (approximately $756,000 US dollars) to support the humanitarian response to the devastating floods in Nigeria and cushion the impact of the damage.

Swiss Ambassador to Nigeria, Mr. Nicolas Lang, who disclosed this on Thursday in Abuja, explained that through the contribution, the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) and the Nigerian Red Cross Society will complement the efforts of the Nigerian Government to respond to the crisis.

He expressed concerns that the development has affected more than three million people across 34 states, claiming at least 600 lives and displacing over 1.5 million people. He added that the Swiss support was in response to a recent emergency appeal by the (IFRC).

“Flood-affected people in 18 states will be provided with multi-sectoral assistance to meet their immediate basic needs. This will include temporary shelter, rebuilding of houses, and delivery of multipurpose cash assistance, as well as health, water and sanitation measures to prevent a further spread of the ongoing cholera outbreak,” he said.

The envoy also expressed satisfaction that Switzerland is able to support Nigeria and its people to overcome this crisis, saying “this contribution to the IFRC’s emergency flood appeal is fully in line with Switzerland’s longstanding and sustained collaboration with Nigeria, including on providing humanitarian assistance to crisis-affected populations.

“With its wide network of volunteers throughout the country and close collaboration with the Government agencies coordinating the response, I am confident that the IFRC and the Nigerian Red Cross Society will provide an effective and locally-led response to the immediate needs of thousands of Nigerians whose lives have been tragically impacted by the floods,” he added.