A support group angling for the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu, BAT Vanguard, has implored aspirants to engage in issue-based campaigns instead of dwelling on inanities ahead of the 2023 poll.

According to the timetable released by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), September 28, 2022 has been slated for the official commencement of campaigns by political parties and their candidates.

In a statement issued at the weekend, the Convener of the group, Olofin Olusola, BAT said it is committed to inspiring Nigerians to the polls to vote and strategically influence the emergence of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the winner of the presidential election.

It urged presidential candidates to be forthcoming and present a clear blueprint for the next four years that would address the security, political and socio-economic challenges bedevilling the nation.

The group tasked candidates to resolve to take Nigeria to prosperity and place her high amongst the committee of nations, adding that it would work assiduously to deliver 5 million votes to the APC in the election.

Olusola said, “All candidates in the forthcoming 2023 general election are to engage on an issue-based campaign, mindful of their utterances, and to preach peace at all time as they go about campaigning.

“We call on the youths of Nigeria to eschew violence and be tolerant with others with diverse opinion or choice of candidate or political party. The electoral body should further act proactive and in a responsive manner by making sure that Nigerians experience a satisfactory, free, fair and peaceful election.

“We call on all the security agencies in the country to gear up for the increased activities in the forthcoming general election towards safeguarding our hard-earned democracy; ensuring the protection of lives and property, safety of electorates and the foreign observers before, during and after the election process”.