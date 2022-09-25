President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday assured Nigerians that the problem of insecurity bedeviling the country will be over by the end of the year.

The president who was represented by the Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola at the grand finale of the 2022 Olojo Festival in Ile-Ife, Osun State urged Nigerians to see security as everyone’s business.

His words: “We must be vigilant, we must not leave the work of security to our security agencies alone else there will be problems. All of us must be concerned about security. The government will play its part, in little areas where we are encountering challenges and we will soon succumb to them before December 2022.’’

He urged Nigerians to be security conscious and report any threat to security to security agents for appropriate action.

The President implored Nigerians to revert to the tradition of celebration of economic breakthrough during cultural festivals

While commending the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Eniyan Ogunwusi, Ojaja ll on his roles to end insecurity, Buhari congratulated the entire Ife community on the celebration of Olojo Festival.

Also speaking, Governor Adegboyega Oyetola harped on his administration’s commitment to reposition the state economy by giving a boost to cultural-tourism promotion with a view to driving meaningful youth employment, creating wealth, and preserving cultural heritage, among others.

Oyetola who was represented by his deputy Benedict Alabi commended Ooni Ogunwusi, for his will and capacity to sustain the rich heritage of his forebears saying that Olojo festival is indeed a phenomenal event in the history of Ile-ife and by extension the entire Yoruba race as well as the world at large.

He gave assurance that his government will continue to do all within its power to protect the people, provide an enabling environment for a prosperous, secure and progressive Osun.