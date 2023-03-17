At least three people were killed on Thursday when supporters of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) clashed in Ibadan, Oyo State.

The attack which happened at Ile-titun area of Ibadan, saw many members of the APC injured with the party’s assembly candidate in constituency 2, Wariths Alawuje, escaping by the whiskers.

Alawuje who confirmed the attack, said he was lucky to have escaped the assassination attempt on his life and those of others.

“We were in a meeting with party executives when he heard members of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, walking towards our office. Our people waited for them to go.

“Not long after, we saw a top member of the PDP whispering to another and the next thing, we started hearing gunshots and before we can say jack, many of our people have been injured, cars had been damaged while nearby houses were not spared,” he said,

However, the state public relations officer of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Akeem Olatunji who also confirmed the incident said the deceased were members of the party.

He said a councillor under the PDP, Hon. Sulimon Ariyibi, from ward 10, Ibadan South East local government area was shot dead by some political hoodlums.

It was gathered that the victim was shot in the presence of his wife and kids, while two others that are yet to be identified were confirmed dead upon arrival at the Adeoyo State Hospital, Ring Road Ibadan.

Speaking with journalists at the Adeoyo State Hospital, the Federal lawmaker representing the people of Ibadan South East/North East Federal constituency, Hon. Abass Adigun also confirmed the incident.

He said, “I was their main target, we are on campaign from Orita Aperin to Adesola and when we got to Ile Tuntun area along idi arere area, I saw some APC members stoning us with sachets of water and stones.

“I told my people not to respond to them, but all of a sudden I saw few of our boys on bikes with blood and immediately I alerted the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) of Idi Aro Division and before I dropped the call, I was informed that a councillor serving under my constituency has been killed in his house around Ile Tuntun, while two among my people that are far back have been shot dead.”

The state police public relations officer, Adewal Osifeso, who also confirmed the incident, said, “we have received the sad report, and investigations are ongoing to unravel the situation that led to the development”.