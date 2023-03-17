Corporate Accountability and Public Participation Africa (CAPPA) has sensitised the Ijede Community in Ikorodu, Lagos on the dangers of consuming carbonated drinks, as part of efforts to reduce the high prevalence of diabetes in Nigeria.

Public health expert, Dr. Francis Fagbunle, at the outreach event, explained that consuming a lot of Sugar-Sweetened Beverages (SSB) can have various adverse effects, which ranges from increasing tooth decay, higher risk of heart diseases, obesity to metabolic disorders like type 2 diabetes and cancer.

In the same vein, CAPPA’s project manager, Mr. Abayomi Sarumi averred that the aim of the campaign is to reduce the consumption of sweet beverages and draw the attention of the government on the need to further increase SSB tax.

“We want the government to put the revenue generated from the SSB tax for the treatment of other public health conditions. I am appealing that you all support the government’s initiative on the tax policy by seeing it as a pro-health and pro-life initiative,” Sarumi added.

Meanwhile, a community member, who is diabetic, Arch. Oladejo Olajide said he pays over N40,000 monthly to cater for his diabetic treatment, adding that, “I learned a hard lesson. I was addicted to sweetened sugar beverages which have made me lose a lot of money and sadly, I will have to live with this ailment for the rest of my life.”

While applauding the SSB tax initiative, the women leader in the Community, Mrs. Oluwatoyin Falomomi, expressed her determination to keep on enlightening the women folks about the excessive intake of carbonated drinks as she hopes this will influence a better healthy living standard for Nigerians.