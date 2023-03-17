A community leader in Edda, Afikpo South local government area of Ebonyi State, Chief Julius Ama-Oji yesterday urged Governor David Umahi to desist from making inciting statements about the people of the clan, insisting that such a statement can provoke intra-communal crisis among people of the area.

In a statement signed by Ama-Oji who is one of the conveners of Edda Identity said that the clan currently feels threatened following statements credited to the state governor.

He stated that the governor had on Wednesday during a Town Hall meeting organised for the people of the clan said the people of Edda didn’t do well in the February 25, 2023 Presidential and National Assembly elections and challenged them to do ‘whatever’ they could to ensure that the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) wins the forthcoming governorship polls, on March 18.

He said that the governor had no right to force residents of the area to vote against their will, on March 18, saying Umahi wasted the years he governed the state.

“Our people, have been in perpetual pain since you assumed office as Ebonyi State governor in the last seven years and ten months. Under your watch as the chief security officer, there have been a lot of killings, intimidation, violence, bloodshed and all manner of crisis in Ebonyi State.

“The most recent killings in Ekoli Edda community on the 26th December, 2022, one thought could humble you, yet you came to Edda, on Wednesday, threatening violence.

“We have had enough of these unwanted killings, intimidation, bloodshed and we can’t keep quiet any longer. Allow Edda people to choose who they have confidence in to govern and represent them.

“Edda people are known warriors and cannot be cajoled or subjected to any form of intimidation or oppression to influence their choice or change their mandate in the coming election, on Saturday.

“Go to your hometown of Uburu and choose for them. We heard in the last elections of February 25 that , you lost woefully but resulted to violence just to win. Our people will resist all your antics to ensure that the choices of the people emerge victorious,” he said.

But in a swift reaction, the state commissioner for information and state orientation, Barr. Uchenna Orji debunked the allegation that Governor Umahi is inciting the people into violence adding that the state is an APC state and will win Saturday’s governorship and state house assembly election.

Orji said that the opposition parties in the state are afraid of losing Saturday’s election adding that rather than campaign, they have resorted to blackmail and propaganda.

The commissioner urged the people to disregard the allegation by Chief Ama-Oji and go about their normal businesses and vote for the APC governorship candidate, Francis Ogbonna Nwifuru.