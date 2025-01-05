After spending 10 months in detention, three Nigerian women accused of drug trafficking in Saudi Arabia have been acquitted and released.

Nigeria’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson, Kimiebi Ebienfa, in a statement, confirmed the women’s release on Sunday, emphasising the critical role diplomatic and legal engagements played in securing their freedom.

The women—Hadiza Abba, Fatima Umate Malah, and Fatima Kannai Gamboi—were arrested on March 5, 2024, at Prince Mohammad bin Abdulaziz International Airport, Madinah. Their detention was linked to the arrest of two Nigerians found in possession of cocaine capsules weighing 1.69 kilograms. The trio faced charges of aiding and abetting drug trafficking, a crime that carries severe penalties in Saudi Arabia.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs wishes to inform that three Nigerian nationals, Hadiza Abba, Fatima Umate Malah, and Fatima Kannai Gamboi, arrested and prosecuted for drug trafficking on March 5, 2024, at Prince Mohammad bin Abdulaziz International Airport Madinah, Saudi Arabia, have been released after spending 10 months in detention,” the statement read.

The case, which drew significant attention in both Nigeria and Saudi Arabia, was resolved following months of behind-the-scenes negotiations.

“The Ministry wishes to recall that the trio’s arrest attracted much attention in Saudi Arabia and Nigeria. Their successful release was achieved after prolonged diplomatic and legal engagements, which culminated in their discharge and acquittal, as well as subsequent handover to the Consulate-General of Nigeria in Jeddah,” the statement added.

After their release, the women were handed over to the Nigerian Consulate in Jeddah, where they were received by Ambassador Muazam Nayaya, the Consul-General of Nigeria. They were undergoing immigration processes and were expected to return to Nigeria shortly to reunite with their families.