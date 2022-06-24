Rivers State governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, on Friday, received in audience the presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) and former governor of Kano State, Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, at his private residence in Port Harcourt.

Governor Wike was clad in white attire with a red cap to match, which is the symbolic colour of the Kwankwasiya Movement led by his guest, Kwankwaso.

LEADERSHIP gathered that Kwankwaso, who arrived the Port Harcourt International Airport on Friday evening, was received by the NNPP leadership in the state.

He met Wike in company of former Ekiti State governor, Ayo Fayose, and a former Attorney-General of the Federation, Mohammed Bello Adoke.

Others were PDP leaders in the state, Chief Ferdinard Alabraba and Senator Olaka Worgu, among others.

However, both men did not speak to journalists at the end of their meeting, which came to a close at about 8:40pm.