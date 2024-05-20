The Nigerian contingent participating in the 30 Prime International Gymnastics Competition/ Junior Olympics qualifier in Singapore has expressed deep gratitude to the Nigerian Ambassador to Singapore, Ambassador Adam Umar Bako for his exceptional hospitality and support.

The leader of the delegation and president of Tony International Gymnastics Club, Anthony Asuquo, gave the commendation and the ambassador of the team determination to represent Nigeria with pride and distinction throughout the competition.

Asuquo also highlighted the significance of the ambassador’s provision of accommodations for the team, saying it has greatly alleviates the logistical challenges faced by the team and allows them to focus on the task of making Nigerians proud.

“The ambassador’s gesture has been a source of great encouragement for the Nigerian gymnasts, reinforcing their determination to excel and bring honor to their country. The team’s gratitude and commitment to representing Nigeria well underscores the importance of such supportive diplomatic relationships in the realm of international sports,” Asuquo said.

Ambassador Bako, while receiving the team upon their arrival, praised the contingent for their dedication and willingness to seize opportunities for young gymnasts through participation in such a prestigious event.

Acknowledging the sacrifices made by the athletes and their determination to compete on an international stage, the Nigerian envoy commended their applause for showcasing Nigerian talent and fostering a positive image of the nation abroad.

He assured the team that their accommodations would be fully provided for during their stay in Singapore, emphasizing his commitment to their well-being and comfort.