Haba, for so many years fa? Power should be regular and not something given to us as a luxury and let’s leave generators out of this discussion. And what’s all this with the band A,B,C etc? It’s hilarious.

Why can’t we all have light first of all and then more charges be given to those with highest consumption? But as it is right now, where is the constant light to speak of?

Are those areas with constant blackouts band Z?? Some areas do not even have electricity for months to speak of. It’s not a luxury to be upset about the unsteady power supply, I’ve said this before. You go to other countries and the electricity doesn’t blink.