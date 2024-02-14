The Rivers State Police Command has dismissed an Inspector, Michael Odey, for his involvement in the extortion of $3,000 from two men.

The Command also recommended the dismissal of two Assistant Superintendents of Police (ASPs), Doubara Edonyabo and Talent Mungo, following their involvement in the extortion.

The trio had abducted the two men, believed to be businessmen, from Aba in the neighbouring Abia State and brought them to Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital, where they forced them to transfer the said amount to the wallet of one of the officers.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the state, Grace Iringe-Koko, in a statement made available to newsmen in Port Harcourt on Wednesday, said the dismissal of the Inspector was the outcome of the Orderly Room proceedings.

Iringe-Koko stated that while Odey’s dismissal was reviewed and upheld by the Assistant Inspector-General of Police in-charge of Zone 16, Yenagoa, Bayelsa State, AIG Alifa Omata, the recommendation for the dismissal of Edonyabo and Mungo, who had been queried, will be reviewed by the Inspector-General of Police and the Police Service Commission (PSC).

The statement read in part: “As part of our commitment to transparency and accountability, we are providing the following information: After a thorough investigation, two Officers have been officially queried and recommended for dismissal as per established procedures.

“This recommendation has been swiftly forwarded to the Force Secretary (FORSEC) for necessary action.

“Inspector Michael Odey’s case has progressed with the conclusion of Orderly Room Proceedings. The findings have been reviewed by AIG Alifa Omata, the Assistant Inspector General of Police, Zone 16, Yenagoa, who has upheld the recommendation of dismissal from the Force, and has been relieved of his duty, Effective 7th February 2024.

“It is important to note that all three Officers remain in custody as investigations continue into two additional cases of similar nature. Updates on these investigations will be provided in due course.

“The disciplinary process for Assistant Superintendents of Police (ASPs) Doubara Edonyabo and Talent Mungo involves review by the Inspector General of Police and the Police Service Commission, ensuring a fair and just resolution.

“The Rivers State Police Command encourages residents to promptly report any misconduct by law enforcement agents. Be rest assured, all reports will be handled with the utmost seriousness, and appropriate actions will be taken to uphold fairness and justice.

“For further information or to report incidents, please contact the Rivers State Police Command Public Relations Officer.”