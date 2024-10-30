A member of the House of Representatives representing Abia North/South federal constituency of Abia State, Hon. Alexander Mascot Ikewechegh, was on Wednesday arraigned and docked before a Chief Magistrate Court in Kuje Area Council of Abuja over alleged abuse of office, assault, and threat to life.

LEADERSHIP reports that the lawmaker was caught on viral video on the social media verbally and physically assaulting an e-hailing cab driver, Steven Abuwatseya.

The incident attracted outrage from netizens and the FCT Police Command thereafter questioned the suspect.

Following Hon. Ikwechegh’s not-guilty plea, the Defence counsel, Ody Esq., made an oral application for bail and the presiding Judge, His Worship Abubakar Umar Sai’id, granted the lawmaker bail in the sum of N500,000 with two sureties in like sum. The Sureties must reside within the court’s jurisdiction and provide utility bills as proof of residence.

The Police Prosecution counsel was Umar Esq., while an Abuja-based human rights lawmaker, Deji Adeyanju, watched brief for the Nominal Complainant, Abuwatseya.

The matter was thereafter adjourned to November 8, 2024, for hearing.