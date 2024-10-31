No fewer than four persons were reportedly killed in a clash between a vigilante group and bandits in Dogon Ruwa community in Bashar District of Wase local government area of Plateau State.

Recall that Wase villages have witnessed series of banditry attacks over the past two years, resulting in killings and kidnappings of residents. Hundreds of cattle have also been rustled by the bandits.

One of the members of the local vigilante group and youth leader in the community, Abdullahi Shu’aibu, confirmed the development to our correspondent.

According to Shu’aibu, “The bandits arrived at the community intending to kidnap residents. They parked their motorcycles near the village, but we had received information about their plans.”

“The bandits entered houses, selecting individuals for kidnap, unaware that vigilantes were lying in wait near the motorcycles. As they attempted to escape with the abductees, vigilantes engaged them, killing three bandits. Unfortunately, one vigilante member was also killed,” he added.

He also revealed that many residents from various communities have fled to Wase town due to incessant attacks and cattle rustling in the community.

Shu’aibu, who is currently in Wase town, also told our correspondent that herders continue to arrive with their cattle from neighbouring towns seeking refuge in Wase, headquarters of Wase LGA.

He added that, “Some fleeing residents are currently in Wase, while others have relocated to other places due to fear of the unknown.”

Meanwhile, the spokesperson of the Plateau State Police Command, DSP Alabo Alfred, did not respond to LEADERSHIP’s enquiry on the development as the time of filing this report.