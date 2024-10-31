Founder of Mudiame University in Edo State, Prof. Sunny Eromosele, has said that the institution was a replica of Harvard University in Nigeria to create sustainable solutions to the critical challenges facing the country.

He disclosed this in Abuja after the Nigerian Universities Commission (NUC) transitioned Mudiame University from a provincial status to a full-fledged licence.

Marking a new chapter in its mission to bridge the gap between academia and industry, Eromosele expressed excitement over the achievement after receiving the licence, stressing that the achievements resonate with the academic foundation the university has built since it started operations.

“We are now fully licensed to run academic programme at Mudiame University,” Eromosele said. “This permanent licence enables us to proceed with the accreditation of all our programmes. It’s a moment of pride, as we can now expand our programmes and mission of providing specialised education to meet Nigeria’s industrial needs.”

Drawing from his extensive experience in the oil and gas sector, Eromosele envisioned Mudiame University as a hub for technical skills and industrial knowledge, designed to address Nigeria’s long-standing skill gaps.

He explained that the university has carefully selected programmes to support Nigeria’s path toward industrialisation, with a focus on fields that are vital for the nation’s development.

“Our goal is to be known as Nigeria’s Harvard University for industrialisation and entrepreneurship. We’re committed to creating innovative programmes that will transform Nigeria’s industrial landscape and generate employment,” Eromosele said.

He highlighted that the approach builds on his experience in the oil and gas industry, where his contributions have supported local content capacity, enabling Nigeria to handle domestic oil and gas construction projects more effectively.

Mudiame University is also taking steps to reverse the ongoing “brain drain” by offering students unique international collaboration opportunities.

Eromosele said the university has engaged embassies and established partnerships with universities in Europe and Canada.

“Through these collaborations, we aim to create a ‘brain recirculation’ system, where students can benefit from study programs abroad but ultimately bring their skills back to Nigeria,” he explained.

A member of House of Representative representing Oredo federal constituency of Edo State, Iyawe Esosa, speaking on the development, described the achievement as a critical step forward for educational reform in Nigeria.

“This is a monumental accomplishment,” Esosa said. “My brother, Prof. Eromosele has shown remarkable dedication to advancing higher education in Edo and Nigeria at large. This permanent license signifies his commitment and proactive approach to expanding access to education, bringing more youth into the university system, and driving educational progress nationwide.”

Esosa emphasised the importance of supporting local educational institutions and called for leaders in Edo State to back the university’s mission to strengthen the educational sector.

“Education reform is a vital part of Nigeria’s future, and today’s event reflects a positive step toward achieving that goal,” the lawmaker added.