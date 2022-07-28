The Lagos State Ministry of Education has commenced a stakeholders a Town Hall meeting across the six education districts to take stock of views, opinions and gaps on the state’s investment in delivering qualitative education in public schools.

The state’s Commissioner for Education, Mrs. Folasade Adefisayo who disclosed this to newsmen in Lagos, said the meeting involved community leaders, parent forum and all education stakeholders.

The day one of the town hall meeting was held at Girls Senior High School, Agege and Ikeja Grammar School, Bolade for stakeholders of education district 1 (covering Agege, Alimosho and Ifako-Ijaiye) and 6 (covering Ikeja, Oshodi, Isolo, Mushin) respectively.

The commissioner explained that the stakeholders meeting is aimed at sharing information about the intervention of the government so far in the education sector, appraising the ongoing reforms and seeking new collaborative ways towards continuous improvement of quality education in all schools.

Mrs. Adefisayo pointed out the administration of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has instituted various initiatives in ensuring that education not only prepares the children to academically excel, but also socially relevant in the future, equipping them with the right skills to be competitive in various sectors and be champions globally.

According to her, “The magnitude of the challenges we face in the education sector is huge, but the administration of Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu has been faithful in implementing reforms with commitment and determination to tackle these challenges”.

The commissioner highlighted some of major interventions by the state government which includes commissioning thousands of school projects across all 20 LGAs and 3 LCDAs, not excluding the recently new school structure at Vetland Junior Secondary School built with containers and fully kitted with technological solutions in the classrooms and laboratories as this invention is a futuristic plan of how schools will look like in Lagos State.

Mrs. Adefisayo also explained that the governor also rewarded 13 outstanding Lagos State teachers/school administrators for the second time, with car gifts at the second edition of Teachers Merit Award as a way to motivate and encourage our teachers for excellence, quality and effective education delivery.

“Other programmes include the newly introduced comprehensive school programme, meant to create equal opportunities for students and assist in producing self-reliant, skilled and empowered students before exiting secondary school, among other innovations,’’ she said.

According to her, there is significant improvement of student’s performances in WASSCE/GCE which rose from 38.79 per cent in 2020 to over 81 per cent in 2021 with a minimum of 5 credits including Mathematics and English.