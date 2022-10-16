NCoS FCT Command, Kuje Custodial Centre Get New Heads

The new FCT Controller of Nigeria Correctional Service (NCoS), Mohammed Isah has assumed duty.

Also, Deputy Controller of Corrections, Kolawole Sunday has taken over the helm of affairs of Kuje Custodial Centre.

This is contained in a statement by the Assistant Public Relations Officer, FCT Command, Usman Sani on Saturday in Abuja.

Sani said that the changes was sequel to the nationwide periodic redeployment of command officers by the Controller General of Corrections, Haliru Nababa.

ADVERTISEMENT

This, he said, was in order to maximise the potentials of command officers.

Speaking, the outgoing Controller, Ahmed Musa, enjoined officers and men not to relent in the discharge of their duties.

Musa urged them to give the newly posted controller all the necessary support he needed to work effectively.

Also, Isah, while addressing officers and men, informed them that the change in baton of leadership showed the high level of discipline in the command.

This he said should not only be maintained but also improved upon.

Isah said that he would operate an open door policy in order to ensure that the job of corrections was carried out to the latter.

The new controller, until this posting, was the pioneer commandant of the Correctional Training College in Kebbi.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Musa was redeployed to head the Nominal Roll Unit at the National Headquarters of the Service.

Deputy Controller Ibrahim Shehu, who was in charge of Kuje Custodial Centre, was redeployed to the FCT Command headquarters.

Sunday was deployed to Kuje from the zonal headquarters in Ibadan. (NAN)