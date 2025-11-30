Frank Onyeka has said last season’s loan with Augsburg was a big boost to his development and career.

Advertisement

The Nigeria international spent the 2024/25 season with the modest side, making 31 league appearances.

Onyeka has featured regularly for Brentford this season, with two assists from nine matches across all competitions.

Advertisement

reflecting on his time in the Bundesliga,he said, “People often say that in the Bundesliga, players run a lot compared to the Premier League. When I got there, I felt it. They always want to go forward with every ball,” he told the club’s official match programme.

“In the Premier League, teams know when to calm the game, when to move and when to play some passes before going forward; in Germany, teams just want to go forward at every opportunity.

“It suited me really well; I love to go forward and track back. It was good for my game.”

On Augsburg Best Moments

Onyeka admitted that the 1-0 win over Borussia Dortmund was the major highlight of his time with Augsburg,” added Onyeka.

“It was my first time playing there,” he said. “The stadium, the yellow wall. I love those games. Dortmund was so loud – the fans are amazing.

You could just feel the energy around the stadium.

“Some players are scared of that. Of course, you are nervous going into those games, but as time goes on you settle down.

“We came in as the underdogs, but with positive minds to win the game, and we won 1-0 from a set-piece.

“We beat them home and away. It was a good feeling.”