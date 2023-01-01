A new report by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has revealed that a total of 460,643 Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) were uncollected in 11 years in the Federal Capital Territory.

The one-page report on ‘total PVC received and collected as at 24th December 2022’ from the electoral operations department, FCT INEC office yesterday in Abuja.

Similarly, the commission has recorded 1,693,963 uncollected Permanent Voters Cards in Lagos State.

The latest document from the commission office in Lagos made available to LEADERSHIP revealed that as at December 29, 2022, the total number of PVCs collected was 5, 816,528.

The document tagged ‘INEC Lagos PVCs Reports’ read, “Old PVCs received from Headquarters – 6,570,291

“Old PVCs collected up till December 29, 2022 – 5,653,330; total uncollected old PVCs – 916,961.

“New PVCs received from headquarters – 940,200; New PVCs collected as at December 29, 2022 – 163,198

“Total uncollected New PVCs –777,022; overall total PVCs received from headquarters – 7,510,491;

“Overall PVCs collected as at December 29, 2022 – 5,816,528; overall PVCs uncollected 1,693,963.”

More so, the document from its Lagos office showed that uncollected old PVCs from 2011-2019 stood at 230,007 while that of 2021-2022 was 230,636.

According to the document, a total of 305,960 PVCs were received from the commission’s headquarters in 2021-2022 out of which 75,324 were collected and 230,636 were uncollected.

The breakdown of PVCs collected in 2021-2022 in the six area councils includes Abaji 3,964; Bwari 15,554; Gwagwalada 12,367; Kuje 10,124; Kwali 5,623; and Abuja Municipal (AMAC) 27,692.

The document also showed that AMAC recorded the highest number of uncollected PVCs in 2021-2022 at 143,832, followed by Bwari at 50,935; Gwagwalada at 20,002; Kuje at 8,305; Abaji at 3,849; and Kwali 3,713 respectively.

Also, a total of 1,229,894 PVCs were received from the headquarters from 2011-2019 with 999,887 PVCs were collected while 230,007 were uncollected.