The Yuletide season is fast approaching and Nigerians have unique ways of celebrating Christmas and New Year festivals.

The season is usually characterised by travels, food, fun, vacations, gifts, and quality time with family and friends.

However, it also comes with many expenses, especially as regards food and travel.

Looking for a vacation location without having to break the bank this Yuletide period? Hereunder are five affordable vacation spots in Nigeria to consider:

1. Kunle Afolayan Film Village, Osun State:

Kunle Afolayan Film Village in Ilesa, Osun State, is an exciting and budget-friendly vacation spot, especially for those looking to experience Nigerian culture, cinema, and nature during the Yuletide season.

Established by the prominent movie producer and actor, Kunle Afolayan, the village serves as both a film production hub and a tourist attraction, offering visitors a chance to tour movie sets, enjoy cultural performances, and explore the rich history of Nigerian storytelling.

Also, the price is reasonable considering th economic situation.

With its proximity to Lagos and other Southwestern states, it provides a convenient and cost-effective destination for families, film enthusiasts, and culture lovers alike this festive season.

2. Obudu Mountain Resort, Cross River State:

The Obudu Mountain Resort and cattle ranch in Cross River offers affordable options if you plan carefully.

Known for its breathtaking mountain views and cool climate, Obudu is ideal for both relaxation and adventure.

Located around the Obudu/Obanliku local government areas of the state, the resort offers activities like cable car rides, canopy walks, and hiking trails.

Prices for budget-friendly lodges nearby start at around N10,000 to N25,000 per night, and with a little planning, you can enjoy an unforgettable mountain retreat without overspending.

3. Ikogosi Warm Springs, Ekiti State:

Ikogosi Warm Springs in Ekiti State is a natural wonder where warm and cold springs flow side-by-side.

It is an ideal vacation destination this ember period, offering a serene and natural escape that is both affordable and easily accessible from major cities like Lagos.

You can take a guided tour, hike the trails, or relax by the springs. Entry fees are minimal, and you’ll find affordable lodging options nearby for about N8,000 to N20,000 per night. It’s an ideal spot for nature lovers and anyone looking to unwind in a peaceful setting.

With the current economic situation in Nigeria, Ikogosi Warm Springs stands out as a budget-friendly option that offers a refreshing break from the stresses of daily life, making it an excellent choice for a short, rejuvenating getaway this season.

4. Erin Ijesha Waterfalls, Osun State:

Erin Ijesha Waterfalls, also known as Olumirin Waterfalls, is a beautiful destination in Osun State.

The seven-layered waterfall is stunning and offers a natural environment for hiking and sightseeing.

Each level has its unique view, and reaching the top is a rewarding experience for adventurers.

The destination is relatively inexpensive, with affordable accommodation options and low transportation costs from major cities like Lagos or Ibadan.

Entry fees are quite low, and nearby lodges charge around N7,000 to N15,000 per night. Erin Ijesha is perfect for those who love outdoor activities and scenic beauty on a low budget.

5. Yankari Game Reserve, Bauchi State:

The Yankari Game Reserve in Bauchi State is an excellent vacation choice for the Yuletide season, offering an affordable yet adventurous escape into Nigeria’s rich wildlife and natural beauty.

As one of the country’s most renowned national parks, Yankari boasts diverse wildlife, including elephants, baboons, and antelopes, making it a prime destination for Safari enthusiasts and nature lovers.

You can explore the park, take a safari, and enjoy the Wikki Warm Springs.

Entry fees are affordable, and accommodations within the reserve start at around N8,000 to N18,000 per night. Yankari offers a rare chance to experience nature and wildlife without spending too much.

Whether you’re an adventurer, nature lover, or history buff, these affordable destinations in Nigeria offer a perfect escape this ember period. Most of these destinations are accessible by road, which can help you save on travel costs.

Public transport is also available for almost all the locations, or you could consider carpooling for even cheaper travel.

So pack your bags, stick to your budget, and enjoy a memorable vacation!