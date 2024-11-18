A chieftain of the Labour Party and Senator representing Anambra Central Senatorial District in the National Assembly, Victor Umeh has expressed optimism that the party will overcome its current travails.

Umeh expressed the optimism on Sunday at the thanksgiving service organised by the senator representing Enugu East Senatorial District, Kelvin Chukwu, held at the Holy Ghost Cathedral in Enugu.

The service was organised to herald the lawmaker’s empowerment programme for his constituents.

He maintained that every party has its peculiar crisis, stating that internal crisis was therefore not strange to the party.

“Every party is in crisis, it is not peculiar to Labour Party alone. I know we have challenges in the party, but we are doing everything, working very hard to resolve all issues we have in the party,” he stated.

On the challenges of hardship facing the country, Umeh said the National Assembly has been doing its best to support the government to fight the problems in the country.

He added that there is nothing that President Bola Tinubu has requested that the National Assembly has denied him.

When asked to react to the poor performance of the Labour Party in the last local government election held in Abia State, Umeh said elections of such nature come with dynamics, adding that general election is more promising.

Speaking at the distribution of the empowerment items held at the University of Nigeria, Enugu Campus, the chairman of the occasion, Dr. Ben Nwoye described the gesture as true representation of democracy.

“I’m here to promote good governance and I’m a member of All Progressives Congress (APC) and Senator Kelvin Chukwu is a member of Labour Party. So what I have come here to do today is to promote good governance,” Nwoye said.

He therefore challenged the beneficiaries to make good use of the items, saying it will be the only way to encourage the donor to do more.