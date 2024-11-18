A youth group in Dokan Daji in Southern part of Kaduna, Kaduna State, has appealed to the military authorities to urgently intervene in their communities following incessant devastating attacks that have led to the sacking of about 14 communities by terrorists.

Leader of the group, Aminu Khalid, stated that the persistent attacks had rendered their communities vulnerable, with the region suffering from unchecked violence for years.

According to Khalid, Dokan Karji, the largest community in Kauru Local Government Area of Kaduna State, has been particularly affected in recent times.

“Over 50 people have been killed, and more than 170 abducted since April. Many have been held captive for over six months, with over ₦700 million paid as ransom,” Khalid said in a statement issued on Monday.

He appealed to the Chief of Defense Staff (CDS), General Christopher Musa and the Federal Government to deploy military forces to halt the constant kidnapping and killings of residents of the communities by bandits operating in the area.

Khalid further explained that the attacks have worsened insecurity in the region, forcing many residents to flee their homes to take refuge in a relatively safe area.

“Dokan Karji was once a peaceful farming community where economic activities thrived. Now, it has become a hotspot for bandit activities. The absence of military protection has emboldened the attackers,” he lamented.

According to him, the attacks have led to frequent kidnappings, killings, and displacement of hundreds of residents.

“The recent attack on farmers serves as a stark reminder of the deteriorating security situation in our area,” he added.

He highlighted the tragedies endured by families, who continue to suffer losses due to ongoing violence in the communities.

“Our only hope for survival lies in swift action by the military and the Federal Government. We appeal to the Chief of Defence Staff to rescue our endangered communities that have endured brutal attacks and constant killings,” he said.

He commended the efforts of the Sector 7 Commander in combating bandit activities in the region, adding that he has fought gallantly to restore peace in the communities, “he deserves our commendation,” Khalid noted.