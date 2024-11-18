A group, the Christian United For Israel (CUFI) Prayer Outreach Nigeria has urged the Federal Government to collaborate with Israel to end terrorism in Nigeria.

Executive Secretary of the group, Dr. Samson Ozovehe made the call on Monday in Kaduna, raising the alarm over the emergence of new terror group ‘Lakurawa.’

According to the Executive Secretary who stated this at the end of the year dinner/a night to honour Israel, he noted that the State of Israel has the technology to end insurgency in Nigeria, disclosing their readiness for partnership.

He said, “Nigeria stands to gain a lot from Israel. They have the technology and military know-how to help Nigeria defeat insurgency that has crippled the economy of our nation”.

“Nigeria must rise and call for help from those that have the technology and defeat insurgency; if not, they will infiltrate this nation in their number and they will cause us more harm.

“I recommend partnership between Nigeria and Israel to defeat insurgency and boost agriculture. You cannot deny the fact that the major thriving business is agriculture. But today, that can’t happen. Farmers can no longer go to farm because of insecurity. Israel has the technology and we have the land, they will help us to develop enough food”.

He lamented also that most farm produce are wasting in Nigeria, assuring that Israel can help to process those food for patronage globally.

Earlier, the Ambassador of Israel to Nigeria, Michael Freeman who was also represented by the Executive Secretary, urged Nigerians to encourage their leaders to deepen diplomatic ties with Israel and advocate for policies that promote peace and security in the Middle East.

Freeman assured that Israel will emerge from the recent challenges stronger, adding that the nation will strengthen its relationship with Nigeria.

The group also prayed for peace in the Middle East and Nigeria.