Kaduna State governor, Uba Sani has made more appointments, which he described as being in line with his administration’s efforts to reinvigorate the machinery of government and quicken the pace of governance.

The governor’s chief press secretary, Muhammad Lawal Shehu said Hon Nuhu Goroh-Shadalafiya was appointed chairman of Kaduna State Legislative Service Commission subject to confirmation by the Kaduna State House of Assembly.

Other appointees are Ahmed Abdullahi Maiyaki – managing director of Kaduna State Media Corporation (KSMC). Ibrahim Abdulkarim Adamu – managing director, Kaduna Market Development and Management Company, Engr Idris Aminu-managing director, Kaduna State Power Supply Company. Mr Bamai Abu Nehamiah – senior special assistant on security.

The CPS in a statement said, “The appointments were based on the proven track records of the appointees, and their commitment to the service of Kaduna State.

“These strategic appointments reflect the administration’s commitment to harnessing the brightest and innovative minds to move Kaduna State forward.”

While congratulating the appointees, Governor Sani urged them to be diligent and fashion effective strategies and operational plans to move the state forward, just as he wished them God’s guidance in the discharge of their duties.

All the appointments take immediate effect.