52 Films To Screen @ 6th Edition Of KADIFF

About 52 films From Over Ten Countries will screen at the Kaduna Film Festival (KADIFF) scheduled for August 22 to 26 at Alliance Francais, In Kaduna.

The selected films feature entries from over ten countries such as Uganda, India, Burkina Faso, Nigeria, France, USA, Nepal, Morrocco, Trinidad and Tobago among others. They will be competing for nominations and prizes within 13 categories – Feature Films, Short Films, Documentaries, Experimental Films, Animation, Best Actor, Best Actress, Best Animation, Best Cinematography, Best Director (Male), Best Director (Female), Best Feature Film, Best International Film (Foreign), Best International Actor (Foreign), Best Short Film, Outstanding Documentary, Best Experimental Film, Best Screenplay, and Best Indigenous Film.

Reflecting on his journey so far with KADIFF, founder and executive director, Israel Kashim Audu thanked God who granted him and his team the strength to remain consistent, year after year, even in the face of financial challenges.

“I can proudly say that we have reached over 68 countries since the festival began. While we prepare to host the 6th edition of the KADIFF, I again urge government at all levels, philanthropists and privileged Nigerians to please come together and support the Nigerian film industry so that we can continue to do more, project and promote our rich cultures to the world.”

For him films served various purposes – entertainment, escapism and but most importantly, promotion of peoples and cultures.