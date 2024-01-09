Six persons have been burnt to death while four others sustained various degrees of injury when suspected Boko Haram terrorists on Monday evening attacked Gajiram town in Nganzai local government area of Borno State.

Sources, who confirmed the attack to LEADERSHIP on Tuesday in Maiduguri, the state capital, said the incident occurred after evening prayer in an area close to a market in the Gajiram community.

The sources said, “Six people were killed yesterday after magrib prayer in Gajiram. Four persons were left wounded. The attack took place in the ghetto area close to the community market.”

Neither the military nor the Borno State Police Command has issued any statement regarding the incident as of the time of filing this report.