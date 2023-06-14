6 Suspects In Police Net For Kidnapping Bauchi Varsity Student Over $3,800 Fraud Proceed

Policemen have arrested six suspects for allegedly masterminding the abduction of one Ojo Tobi David, a 400-level student of Sa’adu Zungur University, Gadau in Bauchi State following a misunderstanding about sharing $3,800 made from internet fraud.

LEADERSHIP gathered that one of the suspects, Damilola James, slumped and died on sighting a team of military personnel attached to the 133 Special Force Batallion in Azare, who arrested and handed over the suspects to the Police.

Bauchi State Police Public Relations Officer, (PPRO), SP Ahmed Mohammed Wakil, in a statement on Wednesday, said two of the six suspects arrested include 300-level and 400-level students of State-own