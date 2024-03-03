The 60 youths drawn from the six states of the North-East who were trained by the North East Development Commission (NEDC) in collaboration with the Mainstream Academy as electrical linesmen in Kainji in Niger State have been offered automatic employment by the Yola Electricity Distribution Company ( YEDC ) after graduation.

This came as the NEDC donated a Toyota Hilux and an 18-seater Hummer bus as well as N2.5 million each to the Nigerian Arabic Language Village and North East Governor’s Forum for ease of transport challenges.

Managing Director NEDC, Mohammed Alkali, while presenting certificates and appointment letters to the trainees yesterday at the NEDC headquarters in Maiduguri, said the training was part of the NEDC’s measure of reducing unemployment among youths of the North-East region.

He said at inception, the commission toured the North-East to understand the challenges of the people and that the major challenge they encountered was youth unemployment, hence it deemed it necessary to from time to time carry out various empowerment programmes for youths in the region.

He expressed satisfaction that throughout the duration of the training in Niger State, no incident of abscondment or casualty was recorded among the trainees.

Alkali thanked Mainstream Academy for partnering the commission on the training and urged the trainees to get ready to work professionally, adding that if they can do that, the sky would be their limit.