The Kano State House of Assembly and Ministry of Health in collaboration with developmental partners, have concluded a three-day retreat and assured Kano residents of passing into law, the Kano State Centre for Disease Control and pre-marital/anti-discrimination bills after professional input.

Led by the speaker of Kano State House of Assembly, Rt Hon Jibrin Ismail Falgore, the retreat featured the commissioner for health, Dr Abubakar Labaran Yusuf, deputy speaker of the House of Assembly Kano State, Rt. Hon. Muhd Bello Butu-Butu, majority leader Hon. Lawan Hussain, Sheikh Aminu Ibrahim Daurawa, former commander of Hisba, Hon. Musa Ali Kachako, who sponsored the pre-marital screening bill, members of the House of Assembly and developmental partners such as NCDC, RTSL, FCDO-lafiya, LISDEL, eHealth Africa, SFH, GHAI, GGHN, UNICEF, BUK/AKTH, and other resource persons.

Chief press secretary to the speaker, Kamaluddeen Sani Shawai, in a statement said the retreat of the Kano State Center for Disease Control and Kano State Agency for Control of AIDS bills fostered a strategic justification for the pre-marital screening bills from an Islamic perspective, as well as the presentation of the KNCDC bill which will enhance disease control measures across the state.

To demonstrate the commitment of the House of Assembly to the bills, Falgore said the retreat fulfilled its purpose. He assured the participants and people of the state that they would ensure the passing of the bills based on professional inputs during legislative proceedings.