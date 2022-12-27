Offa Metropolitan Club (OMC) in Offa local government area of Kwara State, has built a N350 million hospital for the use of the community.

Speaking at the commissioning of the health facility, Kwara State governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, on Saturday, described the facility as a good template for all levels of government towards the development of health sector in Nigeria.

AbdulRazaq congratulated and commended the OMC and Offa community for the execution of the project, which he said will complement the government’s efforts to promote improved access to quality healthcare in the State.

“There must be public private partnership in the health sector to move forward because it is extremely expensive. With this facility in place, people now have the option of coming to it or going to the government hospitals. By and large, this is a template and a work in progress. If it works well it can be replicated all over Nigeria.

“I am proud to be identified with the historic success of Offa today. This is the same can-do spirit of Offa at its best. I therefore congratulate and commend offa metropolitan club for constructing this fine edifice,” the governor said.

AbdulRazaq added that it was capital intensive for the government to solely transform the health sector, calling for a robust public-private partnership to deepen efficient service delivery.

The governor also congratulated the Olofa of Offa, Oba Mufutau Gbadamosi Esuwoye II, on the completion of the facility.

In his remarks, the Olofa of Offa, Oba Mufutau Esuwoye ll, said the construction of the facility clearly manifested the love the people of Offa have for their fatherland.

He commended every member of the OMC for realising the dream, a gesture he called an uncommon sacrifice to the wellness of humanity.

The monarch also thanked the governor for identifying with Offa people and for considering the OMC worthy of getting the State’s Merit Award as partners in progress.

“This multimillion naira edifice of international standard will not only add value to the quality of our healthcare service to our people and neighboring communities, but it will also reduce to the barest minimum avoidable referral of emergency cases. I hereby commend everyone who has contributed in one way or the other towards the realization of the project,” he said.

Also speaking, the president of OMC, Dr. Serah Alade, said they conceived the idea of building the facility to further improve the people’s access to good healthcare services, and to complement the government’s efforts in changing the face of the sector.

She acknowledged the sacrifice of the OMC members for contributing their hard-earned money to better the lots of the Offa community.