Troops of Operation Hadin Kai of the Nigerian Army in collaboration with vigilante members, on Monday night, killed eight Boko Haram terrorists and captured one alive in an ambush in Mafa local government area of Borno State.

LEADERSHIP reports that the feat was achieved after the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt-Gen. Farouk Yahaya, charged troops to redouble their efforts in smoking out terrorists in Sambisa Forest and the Lake Chad region.

It was gathered that the successful ambush operation, which was coordinated on the strenght of credible intelligence at Ngoum community near Maiduguri, the State capital, paid off as the troops instantly eliminated the terrorists.

According report obtained from intelligence sources by Zagazola Makama, a Security Analyst and Counter Insurgency Expert in the Lake Chad, the insurgents were those who usually engaged in robbery mission around the general area of Mafa, Jere and Konduga LGAs.

“Our troops killed eight of them, captured one alive, recovered four motorcycles and Ak47 riffles,” said the sources.

Meanwhile, in the same vein, a subgroup of Kwayam Tribe in Borno, which was known for its spiritual warfare, has killed two Boko Haram suspects in a seperate ambush with bow and arrows.

Sources said that they also recovered one motorcycle from the suspected terrorists, which were later handed over to the troops at Gwongulan.