Media Awareness for Hajj Initiative (Mai-Hajj) has applauded the chairman of National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON), Professor Abdullahi Sale Usman, for introducing innovative policies towards improving hajj operations in Nigeria.

The Civil Society Organization (CSO) made the commendation in a statement signed by its chairman, Garba Ubale Dambatta and made available to newsmen in Abuja yesterday.

According to Mai-Hajj, Prof Usman has set new benchmarks for innovation, efficiency and accountability in the management of hajj and umrah operations in the country.

The statement noted that one of the major reforms introduced by NAHCON boss is the digitisation of the hajj registration process which now enables pilgrims to register seamlessly through an integrated online platform, thereby reducing bottlenecks and ensuring transparency.

The group also applauded the appointment of Alhaji Alidu Shutti as the acting secretary of the commission, saying it was an excellent way of motivating hard working staff with institutional memory and to consolidate the reforms aimed at achieving hitch-free hajj.

Mai-Hajj emphasised that early preparations in the area of negotiations with airlines, service providers, and Saudi authorities to secure competitive rates, had significantly reduced the cost of hajj packages without compromising the quality of services rendered.