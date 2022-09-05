The Real Estate Excellence Awards (REEA) 2022 is set to hold in Lagos on September 25, 2022.

In a statement by the organisers, Beta Media Group, the event is slated to hold at the Admiralty Conference Centre, Victoria Island, Lagos.

‘‘REEA is the most credible and trusted real estate awards in Nigeria. It has been blazing the trail of celebrating, recognising outstanding, exceptional individuals, corporate organisations, who have made tremendous contributions to the growth and development of the Nigerian real estate industry.

‘‘This year’s awards process recorded over 5000 nominations/entries into over 120 awards categories with 36, 335 total votes cast across all voting categories. Using an enhanced innovative and technology driven voting and judging process, the REAL Estate Excellence Awards has become one of the most trusted and credible real estate awards in Nigeria.

‘‘REEA is an annual event organised to celebrate the Nigeria real estate industry’s finest who have delivered excellent products/services across the country and the best the industry has to offer from real estate management, property development, architecture, construction, engineering, property marketing and management services, building materials as well as individuals and professionals.

‘‘Since inception, REEA has celebrated over 500 corporate organisations and individuals for real estate excellence and achievements in Nigeria. The event is organised by Beta Media Group, events, advertising, communication & entertainment management agency,’’ the statement reads in part.