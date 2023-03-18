For most celebrities,the social media platform Instagram, is one of the most important platforms through which they communicate with their fans around the world.With Instagram,celebrities are able to share some of their private and special moments to their followers,and the popularity of a celebrity is usually reflected on the number of followers they have on social media.LEADERSHIP Weekend looks at the 7 most followed Nigerian celebrities on Instagram.

Davido (23.1 million followers):

David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido is the most followed Nigerian celebrity on Instagram with over 20 followers.Checks on Davido’s Instagram account last Wednesday, revealed that the famous singer deleted majority of the posts and his profile picture on his Instagram page.

The only posts remaining on the singer’s Instagram account with 26.4 million followers are that of his late son, Ifeanyi; pictures from his performance at the Qatar World Cup, and the post of him and his lover, Chioma Rowland, getting ready for the World Cup performance in December 2022.

Davido had earlier hinted that he would return to social media in March 2023.

The DMW boss was last seen in public during his performance at the closing ceremony of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The award-winning singer had remained in solitude on social media after the death of his three-year-old son in October 2022.

He, however, shared pictures of himself, Chioma, and members of his crew ahead of his performance at the closing ceremony of the FIFA World Cup on December 18, 2022, on his social media accounts.

Davido later performed at the World Cup final singing the official soundtrack for the tournament.

The Afrobeats singer performed alongside Trinidad Cardona and Aisha.

The song for the 2022 World Cup is titled Hayya Hayya (Better Together).

Yemi Alade (16.2 million followers):

Her Instagram account is primarily comprised of dancing videos and photos of herself. Her page has very little information about her personal life.Yemi Alade, signed to Effyzzie Music Group, and had a hit with her single “Johnny” in 2014.Since then Yemi has gained prominence in the music industry and considered one of the biggest artists in Africa.

Funke Akindele (14.9million followers):

Funke Akindele came into the limelight after starring in the popular United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA)-sponsored sitcom I Need to Know, which ran from 1998 to 2002.[citation needed] Funke Akindele played Bisi, a curious but highly intelligent secondary school student. Funke Akindele’s big break came in 2008 when she appeared in the movie Jenifa.The actress who was picked as the Deputy governorship candidate of the People’s Democratic Party for the 2023 governorship elections in Lagos state has a following of 14.9 million on Instagram.

Tiwa Savage (14.5 million followers):

Tiwa Savage began her music career doing backup vocals for artists such as George Michael and Mary J. Blige. After participating in the UK edition of The X Factor and graduating from Berklee College of Music, Savage signed a publishing deal with Sony/ATV Music Publishing in 2009.Inspired by the growth of the Nigerian music industry, Savage moved back to Nigeria and signed with Mavin Records in 2012. She made an appearance on the label’s 2012 compilation album Solar Plexus.Her popularity has enabled her garner a massive following on Instagram.

WizKid (14 million followers):

Grammy award winning Nigerian superstar Wizkid,began recording music at the age of 11 and released a collaborative album with the Glorious Five (5), a group he and a couple of his church friends formed. In 2009, Wizkid signed a record deal with Banky W’s Empire Mates Entertainment (E.M.E). He later rose to the limelight after releasing “Holla at Your Boy”, the lead single from his debut studio album, Superstar (2011), which also spawned the singles “Tease Me/Bad Guys” and “Don’t Dull”.Though Wizkid likes to keep a low profile,he still commands a massive following on Instagram.

Burna Boy (13.5 million Instagram followers):

Grammy award winning Nigerian super star Burna Boy, rose to stardom in 2012 after releasing “Like to Party”, the lead single from his debut studio album L.I.F.E (2013). In 2017, Burna Boy signed with Bad Habit/Atlantic Records in the United States and Warner Music Group internationally.His 2020 studio album, Twice as Tall, won Best World Music Album at the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards.He usually posts pictures and videos of his sold out shows in different arenas around the world.Burna Boy is the 6th most followed Nigerian celebrity on Instagram with 13.5 million followers.

Don Jazzy (13 million Instagram followers):

Don Jazzy, aka Michael Collins Ajereh, is Mavin Records’ CEO and founder. He and Dbanj were also co-owners of the now-defunct record label Mo’ Hits Records.

Don Jazzy is well-known for his social media activity and engagement. He spends his free time on Instagram when he’s not working. His Instagram page features both personal skits and advertisements for many other skit makers and artists. He has 13 million followers on Instagram at the moment.

